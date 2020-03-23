OAN states hair dryer claim did not come from their network

OKEECHOBEE — During the March 18 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper suggested that those concerned about COVID-19 could kill the virus by inhaling air heated by a hair dryer. He said he had gotten this information by watching One America News Network (OAN).

OAN has issued the following statement:

“One America News Network (“OAN”) is aware of a statement made by a municipal official claiming that a hair dryer may kill the coronavirus. One America News has done a thorough review of all on-air, social media and website content. We have also asked staff to track down any possible association between the statements made by the official and One America News Network. We are unable to find any association between the statements made by the municipal official and One America News Network.

“On Wednesday, March 18, One America News Network did exhibit a news article from a major news aggregator on our website, oann.com, that debunks a number of false methods to kill the coronavirus, including the use of a hand dryer. In other words, OAN debunked the claim that heat can kill the coronavirus in an impacted person.”