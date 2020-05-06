Nursing home patient, two more staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee Health Care Facility has confirmed that one patient and two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The test samples were taken by the state team on April 24. Test results came back over the weekend.

Florida Department of Health will retest on Friday, according to OHCF spokesperson Jennifer Williamson.

The Florida Department of Health online report has been updated to show one current resident tested positive, no positive residents have been transferred to other facilities and a total of three staff members have tested positive.

Total number of positive cases for Okeechobee County has not changed since Tuesday. Seventeen individual positive cases are still listed on the state report. The OHCF resident and staff members who tested positive must have been included in the results reported over the weekend.

(Over the weekend, the FDOH dashboard listed 18 positives for Okeechobee County, but that has since been corrected to 17.)