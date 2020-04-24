Ninth COVID-19 positive reported in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health reports a ninth COVID-19 positive case in Okeechobee County. The most recent case is a 48 year old female. Those who tested positive range in age from 33 to 76.

As of the evening report for April 23, 289 persons have been tested for the county, with 278 negative and two tests pending results.

Glades County’s COVID-19 positives remain at 5; ages range from 30 to 89. One person has died. Forty-five have been tested.

Hendry County has 59 cases, ranging in age from two to 101. Three hundred and seventy-four persons have been tested in Hendry County with 315 negative.

Palm Beach County has 2,554 cases, ranging in age from 0 to 104, out of 21,625 tests.