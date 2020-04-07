More cases of COVID-19 reported as testing continues in region

TALLAHASSEE — Total confirmed cases of those infected with the COVID-19 virus in Florida rose to 14,504 on Tuesday, including 14,065 Florida residents and 439 non-Florida residents. The Florida Department of Health designates anyone whose permanent address is not in Florida as a non-resident. When the pandemic began, some of the state’s winter visitors chose to shelter in place in their RVs or vacation homes in Florida rather than return to their permanent residences in other states. Others fled northern states after the pandemic began, to come and self-isolate in Florida.

Of those positive for COVID-19, 1,777 in Florida have been hospitalized and 283 have died.

For the South Central Florida region:

• As of the 11:30 a.m. April 7 report, Okeechobee County had four positive tests and 137 negative tests for COVID-19, with one test pending results. According to the Okeechobee County Health Department, there are a lot more tests pending results but those tested at commercial labs will not show up in the state report until test results are known. The positive cases included a 41-year-old man who was in Tampa when tested and chose to isolate in place in Tampa; a 33-year-old woman who is isolating in her home in Okeechobee; plus a 74-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of whom are hospitalized.

• Hendry County has nine confirmed positive cases: a 39-year-old Clewiston woman, a 70-year-old Clewiston woman, a 28-year-old Clewiston man, a 46-year-old Clewiston man, a 38-year-old Clewiston man, a 30-year-old Clewiston man, a 34-year-old LaBelle woman, a 40-year-old Clewiston woman and a 58-year-old Clewiston woman. All nine individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. According to the report, 150 people have been tested in Hendry County, with 141 negative results.

• Glades County has four confirmed cases with one death and three currently hospitalized. An 89-year-old Moore Haven man died due to underlying medical conditions and complications from COVID-19. The three hospitalized are a 30-year-old man, a 67-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. As of the April 7 report, Glades County had 19 people tested, with 15 negative results.

• Palm Beach County has tested 6,481 people, with 1,136 positive cases and 97 tests pending. Of those, 34 of the positive cases are non-Florida residents. Ages of those who tested positive range from 0 to 104. Palm Beach County has 186 hospitalizations and 63 deaths related to COVID-19.

• Martin County has 98 positive cases including three non-Florida residents. Ages range from 19 to 84. Sixteen are hospitalized.

• St. Lucie County has 118 cases including two non-Florida residents. Ages range from 18 to 95. Six have died; 33 are hospitalized.

• Indian River County has 62 cases including six non-Florida residents. Ages range form 8 to 94. Fifteen are hospitalized.

• Osceola County has 254 cases including five non-Florida residents. Ages range from 0 to 94. Four have died; 68 are hospitalized.

• Highlands County has 37 cases including one non-Florida resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. Two have died; 11 are hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health reminds all:

• Remember, you are safer at home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water;

• Cover your coughs and sneezes;

• Clean and disinfect surfaces often;

• If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department;

• If you need to leave your home for essential purposes, please wear a cloth mask.