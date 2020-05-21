Moore Haven man tests positive for COVID

Glades County Public Safety has been notified that a 49-year-old male resident from Moore Haven and two additional residents from Moore Haven have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the number of positive cases in Glades County to 16.
Please remember the Florida Department of Health strongly urges residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and federal DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Stay home as much as possible
• Wash your hands often with soap and water
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
• Clean and disinfect surfaces often
• If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department
More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found on the DOH website at floridahealthcovid19.gov/ and on the DOH dashboard, which is updated twice a day at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., at https://arcg.is/0Hfi5O.
Please help to keep our first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to highly impacted areas, please let the 911 dispatcher know.
COVID-19 testing is available for any resident — please contact Glades County Department of Health at 863-946-0707 to schedule an appointment. There is no criteria for testing.