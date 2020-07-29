Modified COVID-19 testing schedule at Health Departments due to tropical weather

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties announces a change in COVID-19 testing July 31 through August 7.

Due to the uncertainty of the tropical weather, the health department has made modifications to the COVID-19 testing schedule:

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041

Friday, July 31 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (Schedule is full.)

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive, 863-946-0707

Monday, Aug. 3, NO TESTING due to tropical weather uncertainty.

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, 863-983-1408

Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting) SUBJECT TO CHANGE; update will be sent out Monday, Aug. 3.

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041

Friday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting) SUBJECT TO CHANGE; update will be sent out Monday, August 3