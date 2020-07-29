Modified COVID-19 testing schedule at Health Departments due to tropical weather

Jul 29th, 2020 · by · Comments:

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties announces a change in COVID-19 testing July 31 through August 7.

Due to the uncertainty of the tropical weather, the health department has made modifications to the COVID-19 testing schedule:

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041
Friday, July 31 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (Schedule is full.)

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive, 863-946-0707
Monday, Aug. 3, NO TESTING due to tropical weather uncertainty.

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, 863-983-1408
Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting) SUBJECT TO CHANGE; update will be sent out Monday, Aug. 3.

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041

Friday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (By appointment only) (Weather permitting) SUBJECT TO CHANGE; update will be sent out Monday, August 3

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie