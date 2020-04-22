Medical Examiner confirms one person who died in Okeechobee was COVID-19 positive

The Florida Department of Health reported April 21 the state has 27,986 COVID-19 cases, with 4,226 hospitalizations and 867 deaths.



FDOH does not report how many of those people testing positive have recovered from the virus and are no longer required to self-isolate. It does not report how many are currently hospitalized. Those who recover and are released from the hospital remain part of the total hospitalizations number.



The information given for each county is organized by county of residence, so it does not indicate where the person was tested, whether he or she is hospitalized or self-isolating.



According to the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office, there has been one COVID-19 related death at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee. The death is not recorded on the DOH dashboard for Okeechobee County, because the person was not a resident of Okeechobee. According to confidential sources, the man reportedly came into Okeechobee County on a train, and was taken to the hospital emergency room.



As of the latest report for April 21:



• Okeechobee County had eight positive cases, ranging in age from 33 to 76, with four hospitalizations and no deaths. A total of 269 persons have been tested, with 261 negative results. The most recent case is a 62 year old woman who is part of the staff at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility. She is hospitalized.



• Glades County had five positive cases, ranging in age from 30 to 89, with three hospitalizations and one death. A total of 42 persons have been tested with 37 negative.



• Hendry County had 46 positive cases, ranging in age from 11 to 101, with 12 hospitalizations and one death. A total of 325 persons have been tested with 279 negative. Hendry County officials have shared that 10 of the people testing positive have recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves.



• Palm Beach County had 2,320 positive cases with 380 hospitalizations and 131 deaths. A total of 18,483 persons have been tested, with 15,881 negative, 282 inconclusive and 53 pending. (Some people have been tested more than once.)



According to the census, Florida’s population is 21.48 million people. Statewide, 284,206 tests have been conducted. That means 1.32% of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19 so far. In comparison, Okeechobee County has tested 0.6% of the county population; Glades County has tested 0.3%; Hendry County has tested 0.7%; Palm Beach County has tested 1.21%.