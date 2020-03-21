Masonic Lodge to cancel all meetings

Good afternoon, brothers. We hope this message finds you and your family well. Our president and our governor have requested all meetings of groups of 10 or more people be temporarily suspended. For this reason, and as part of our Masonic obligation to cheerfully conform to the rules of our government, we are canceling all meetings until further notice. We will resume meetings as soon as recommended.

Florida Grand Master, John W. Westerman, III issued a statement saying:

“In consequence of the new orders set out by the governor of the state of Florida concerning the coronavirus pandemic, as Grand Master, I hereby order and direct that effective immediately all stated and called communications, Masonic meetings and events are suspended until at least May 4, 2020. This suspension includes but is not limited to to all Masonic education/Masonic leadership training classes, secretaries and treasurers seminars, child id events, social gatherings, all allied and appendant orders and Masonic youth groups that meet in any lodge buildings, and lodge building rentals. If a brother is working with a candidate on catechisms outside the lodge building, continuing to get together for instruction is up to the individuals; however, they should practice ‘social distancing’ and follow the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control. This directive should be forwarded to your lodge membership and may be considered proper notification. If you lodge meeting is tonight and it is not practical to cancel at this late hour, you may proceed.

My brothers, this situation is fluid and moving very fast. The safety of our brothers and their families shall be the priority and please use common sense and be safe.”

Please keep in touch with each other during this time and inform an officer of the lodge of any sickness or distress. We will be available to help any brother or widow in need. Also, if you are in need of supplies or do not want to go out in public due to health concerns, please reach out to an officer as we will work to contribute to your relief as much as possible within due bounds.

Finally, but most importantly, keep our nation, our first responders and our Masonic families around the world in your prayers.