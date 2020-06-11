Masks must be worn on public transport and in county buildings

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County issued an executive order requiring cloth masks be worn in government buildings:

Emergency Order Number 10 – Additional Directive on Wearing of Facial Coverings: Amends Palm Beach County Order 2020-004 for facial coverings. Effective 12:01 a.m.. on June 8, 2020. Section 3 of Emergency Order 2020-004 is hereby amended as follows:

• All persons working in, patronizing or otherwise physically present in grocery stores, restaurants while not seated, pharmacies, construction sites, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible should wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC.

• All persons utilizing the County’s Palm Tran transit services including fixed route, Palm Tran Connection, Go Glades and any other transit service provided by Palm Tran, shall wear facial coverings at all times when entering, riding or exiting the bus or transit vehicle, unless a medical accommodation is arranged in advance by contacting Palm Tran at 561-841-4287.

• All persons accessing Palm Beach County governmental buildings for the purposes of conducting public business, visitation, contracting and maintenance, delivery or any other activity requiring a presence in a county governmental building shall wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC at all times while present in the building. Face coverings shall not be required for children under 2 years of age, public safety, fire and other life safety personnel, and persons with medical conditions that are not compatible with masks. Face coverings shall not be required for individuals participating in indoor sporting or physical fitness events provided 6-foot physical distancing between participants can be maintained. Additionally, face coverings are not required while seated and dining in restaurant and other food service venues.