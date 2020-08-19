Martin County has total of 3,997 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 19 report shows 3,997 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,156 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 955 cases.

The county has reported 104 deaths and 359 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 19 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 18.

According to FDOH, 26,909 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.85%.