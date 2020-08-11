Martin County has total of 3,852 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 11 report shows 3,852 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,124 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 947 cases.

The county has reported 99 deaths and 337 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 26 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents were currently hospitalized as of Aug. 10.

According to FDOH, 25,887 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.9%.