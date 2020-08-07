Martin County has total of 3,767 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 7 report shows 3,767 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,097 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 931 cases.
The county has reported 87 deaths and 333 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration 26 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 7.
According to FDOH, 25,311 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.9%.