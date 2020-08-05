Martin County has total of 3,689 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 5 report shows 3,689 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,086 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 916 cases.
The county has reported 84 deaths and 332 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration 30 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized.
According to FDOH, 24,879 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.8%.