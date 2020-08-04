Martin County has total of 3,658 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 4 report shows 3,658 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,077 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 911 cases.
The county has reported 80 deaths and 327 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 24,738 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.8%.