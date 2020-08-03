Martin County has total of 3,644 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 3 report shows 3,644 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1076 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 909 cases.

The county has reported 77 deaths and 322 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 24,634 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.8%.