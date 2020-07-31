Martin County has total of 3,591 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 31 report shows 3,591 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1068 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 907 cases.
The county has reported 75 deaths and 313 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 24,278 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.8%.