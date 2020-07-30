Martin County has total of 3,561 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 30 report shows 3,561 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,056 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 906 cases.

The county has reported 74 deaths and 314 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 24,123 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.8%.