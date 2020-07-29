Martin County has total of 3,527 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 29 report shows 3,527 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,047 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 900 cases.
The county has reported 73 deaths and 308 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 23,920 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.7%.