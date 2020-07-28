Martin County has total of 3,485 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 28 report shows 3,485 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1,035 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 897 cases.

The county has reported 68 deaths and 306 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 23,760 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.7%.