Martin County has total of 3,451 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 27 report shows 3,451 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 1023 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 894 cases.
The county has reported 65 deaths and 300 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 23,537 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.7%.