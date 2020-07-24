Martin County has total of 3,357 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 24 report shows 3,357 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 998 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 833 cases.

The county has reported 58 deaths and 290 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 22,972 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.6%.