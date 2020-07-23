Martin County has total of 3,314 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 22 report shows 3,314 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 985 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 876 cases.

The county has reported 58 deaths and 283 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 22,668 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.5%.

