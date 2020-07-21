Martin County has total of 3,193 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 21 report shows 3,193 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 948 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 861 cases.

The county has reported 54 deaths and 281 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 22,124 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.4%.