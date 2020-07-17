Martin County has total of 2,985 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 16 report shows 2,985 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 897 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 836 cases.
The county has had 46 deaths and 253 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 21,028 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.2%.