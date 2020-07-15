Martin County has total of 2,935 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 15 report shows 2,935 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 880 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 831 cases.
The county has had 43 deaths and 243 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 20,848 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.1%.