Martin County has total of 2,864 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 13 report shows 2,846 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 852 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 820 cases.

The county has had 42 deaths and 235 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 20,454 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14%.