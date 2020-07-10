Martin County has total of 2,644 COVID-19 positive as of July 10

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 10 report shows 2,644 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 782 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 781 cases.

The county has had 38 deaths and 223 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 19,410 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 13.6%.