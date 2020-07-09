Martin County has total of 2,528 COVID-19 positive as of July 9

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 9 report shows 2,528 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 772 cases.
The county had 36 deaths and 215 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 18,986 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 13.4%.
