Martin County has total of 2,503 COVID-19 positive as of July 8
MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 8 report shows 2,503 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 768 cases.
The county has 34 deaths and 213 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 18,770 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 13.3%.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.