Martin County has total of 2,503 COVID-19 positive as of July 8

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 8 report shows 2,503 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 768 cases.

The county has 34 deaths and 213 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 18,770 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 13.3%.