Martin County has 2,208 COVID-19 positive as of July 3

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 3 report shows 2,208 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. Most of the cases are in the Port St. Lucie and Indiantown areas. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 721 cases.

The county has 28 deaths and 190 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 17,413 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 12.7%.