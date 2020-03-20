Local church offers care amidst chaos

PALM BEACH GARDENS — In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Christ Fellowship Church is caring for its community by providing groceries, personal items and care kits. The church is focusing its efforts on four populations: the food insecure, medical professionals, single parents and the elderly. The church is also providing spiritual support with comfort and guidance via its online services.

For those who are struggling with food insecurity, on Wednesday, Christ Fellowship received a semi-truck full of food and cleaning supplies from its partner, Convoy of Hope. The church’s Missions team is sorting and bagging the supplies and utilizing its Palm Beach Gardens location as a packing and distribution center. The food and supply bags are being sent to Belle Glade, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth and Okeechobee. The church plans to provide food on a weekly basis to children whose families are members at its Belle Glade location.

As medical professionals continue to tirelessly work to provide care, the church is providing about 750 care kits including Gatorade, snacks and encouraging handwritten notes to eight hospitals for staff working in the emergency room. More care kits are being planned for delivery in the coming weeks.

Supplies for single parents are available as they work to balance the needs of their children with the current climate. More than 300 kits are being compiled to contain diapers, wipes and shampoo.

Since the elderly are not only a vulnerable population to the virus but also vulnerable for loneliness, the church is personally calling and praying for many. In addition, members of the church are going grocery shopping on their behalf so they can stay home and reduce their exposure. Assisted living facilities are also receiving food and supplies from the church.

“During this time of uncertainty and social distancing, it is important to remember those who are especially vulnerable. Christ Fellowship is doing all we can to care for our community, not just spiritually, but also practically because we believe that our faith in Jesus better make a difference in our world,” said Todd Mullins, senior pastor of Christ Fellowship Church.