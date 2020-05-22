Lake O area counties see rise in COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reports more positive cases of the coronavirus in the counties around Lake Okeechobee.

As of May 22, Okeechobee County had 55 positive tests, with ages ranging from 6 to 87. Seven residents and one non-resident have been hospitalized. The county has 1,409 people tested and has a positivity rate of 3.9%.

Glades County had 19 positive tests, with ages ranging from 3 to 89. One person has died. Four have been hospitalized. The county has 150 tested and has a positivity rate of 12.7%.

Hendry County had 250 positive cases, with 12 deaths and 43 people hospitalized. The county has tested 1,631 people and has a positivity rate of 15.3%. The majority of cases — 202 — are in Clewiston.

Palm Beach County had 5,5072 positive cases with 311 deaths and 1,038 people hospitalized. The county has tested 61,100 people and has a positivity rate of 8.3%. Belle Glade has 320 positive cases; South Bay has 150 positive cases; Pahokee has 100 positive cases.