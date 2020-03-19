IRSC moves classes online in response to coronavirus

FORT PIERCE — In response to the latest guidance issued by Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health, Indian River State College (IRSC) will deliver all classes in an online format when it returns from spring break next week until further notice.

• Classes currently being taught online will continue as scheduled on March 23.

• Hybrid classes (blend of online and face-to-face) will be delayed for one week and shift to completely online on March 30.

• Face-to-face classes will be delayed for one week and be adjusted to an online format where possible on March 30.

• Workforce programs that require in-person contact hours (such as cosmetology, construction and industrial education programs) will resume March 30 with alternative plans so students may complete the semester. Faculty members will be contacting students in these programs.

• In accordance with the CDC guidance as of March 15, IRSC will begin working to postpone or cancel events in the near future that consist of 50 or more people. Please continue to check the IRSC website calendar for updates on event status.

Employees are expected to return to work as scheduled on March 23 to ensure the continuation of services to students throughout the entirety of the spring semester.

The college will disseminate information regarding the coronavirus throughout spring break via College email, the college website at irsc.edu, and IRSC social media channels