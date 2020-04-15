HRMC seeks donations of fabric masks Special to the Lake Okeechobee News HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry Regional Medical Center is requesting donations of fabric masks. At this time, they do have enough personal protection equipment (PPE) but would like to conserve that for front-line employees. The fabric masks would be used by non-clinical employees. Donations can be made at the Olympia Street entrance in Clewiston or the Convenient Care Center in LaBelle. All donations are greatly appreciated.

