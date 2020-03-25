HRMC implements changes to protect patients

HENDRY COUNTY — On Monday, March 23, all entrances to Clewiston’s Hendry Regional Medical Center and its surrounding clinics had been roped off with caution tape, d entrances were closed to all visitors and patients. All clinics were funneling patients to strategic locations for detailed assessments that included a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 symptoms, respiratory symptoms, potential exposure and travel history and a temperature taken to assess possible fever. These screening areas were staffed by nurses.

All individuals were being screened at the Olympia Street entrance of the hospital. The screening questions:

• Have you had a fever in the last three days?

• Do you have a runny nose?

• Do you have a fever or flu-like symptoms and other signs of illness?

• Have you had exposure to a cold and flu or international travel in the past 14 days?

“We are limiting the access points that employees and patients can use to enter the hospital. This is to ensure that everyone who enters the hospital has been screened. Public entrance is located on the Olympia Street Main Entrance,” was the message posted outside the HRMC entrances.

The HRMC website also issued the following statement, “In an effort to continue to follow the United States Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines, and in an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our patients, employees and community, we will no longer allow visitation to our hospital facility except in end of life or critically ill situations effective immediately. By restricting visitors we are minimizing unnecessary risks to our patients and staff.”

HRMC requests that patients seeking care for COVID-19 at any of the HRMC clinics call before arriving. Staff members are equipped to assist and guide patients through a phone triage process and provide further directives for the patient prior to arriving.



Clinics:

• Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle), 863-675-2356 — The new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Late and weekend hours are temporarily canceled.

• James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston), 863-983-3434 — The new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Late and weekend hours are temporarily canceled.

• Corporate Health (Clewiston), 863-983-1123

The nurses and staff want to thank you for understanding and support as these changes are being implemented. They hope everyone understands that the changes have been made to protect your loved ones, and the loved ones of others within the facility. They plan to ease the restrictions as soon as possible.

For the most up to date information, visit their website at hrmc.us, follow them on their Facebook page, or via their Twitter account: @HendryRegional.