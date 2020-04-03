Hendry Regional Medical Center shares updates

CLEWISTON – Hendry Regional Medical Center shared the following update on April 3:

The following only reflects Hendry Regional Medical Center and its rural health clinics. This does not include all the cases/tests in the community.

• HRMC has sent a total of 119 specimens for outside testing since the onset of the virus, 52 are still pending results. Six have come back presumptive positive.

• HRMC currently has no COVID-19 patients and two patients pending results in insolation units. Two positive COVID patients have been discharged.

• Yesterday, HRMC saw 15 patients through our emergency department.

Currently, there are no employees quarantined/self-isolated from HRMC pending testing results. Additionally, no employees are self-quarantined due to recent travel.

New clinic hours

James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston) and Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle) have changed hours of operation. The new hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Late and weekend hours are temporarily canceled.

Patient assessments at all entrances

All patients/individuals are being assessed for respiratory symptoms prior to entering HRMC facilities. These assessments are being handled by a nurse and include questions about Covid19 symptoms, potential exposure and travel history.

No visitors allowed

In abundance of caution and to mitigate the potential spread of COVID19 HRMC is no longer allowing visitors for patients, except in end of life/critically ill situations.

What we know about the Coronavirus

2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring.

Symptoms

For confirmed 2019-nCoV infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

• Fever;

• Cough;

• Shortness of breath.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for 2019-nCoV infection. People infected with 2019-nCoV should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.

People who think they may have been exposed to 2019-nCoV should contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Steps to help prevent the spread of 2019-nCoV if you are sick:

• Stay home except to get medical care. You should not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas, and do not use public transportation or taxis.

• Call ahead before visiting your doctor. Before your medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, 2019-nCoV infection. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected.

• Wear a face mask. You should wear a facemask when you are in the same room with other people and when you visit a healthcare provider. If you cannot wear a facemask, the people who live with you should wear one while they are in the same room with you.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or you can cough or sneeze into your sleeve. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can, and immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Wash your hands. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid sharing household items. You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items with other people in your home. After using these items, you should wash them thoroughly with soap and water.

• Monitor your symptoms. Get medical care quickly if your illness is getting worse (for example if you are having trouble breathing). Call the healthcare provider ahead of time and tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, 2019-nCoV infection. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected.

• Avoid contact with pets and other animals. Do not handle pets or other animals while sick. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with 2019-nCoV, several types of coronaviruses can cause illness in animals and spread between animals and people. Until we know more, avoid contact with animals and wear a face mask if you must be around animals or care for a pet.