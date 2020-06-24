Hendry and Glades Department of Health to provide COVID-19 testing

HENDRY/GLADES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties will provide free COVID-19 testing.

Due to weather concerns, the Hendry County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing at the Hendry County EMS Station at 1050 Forestry Division Road, LaBelle, on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing will also be available at Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven,1021 Health Park Drive, Moore Haven, on Monday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting).

Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, Clewston, will have offer testing Wednesday. July 1, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting).

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take five business days.

Residents of Hendry and Glades counties can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle 863-674-4041.

There are no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available.

NOTE: Due to the 4th of July holiday, there will be no testing at the Health Department in LaBelle on Friday, July 3.

All Florida Health Department Offices will be closed on July 3 in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.

Should you be tested for COVID-19? Before you decide to make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, please consider: Are you ill, or caring for someone who is ill? In the two weeks before you felt sick, did you have contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

Do you have any of the following?

• Fever or feeling feverish (chills, sweating);

• Cough;

• Sore throat;

• Muscle aches or body aches;

• Vomiting or diarrhea; or,

• Change in smell or taste.

• In the last two weeks have you spent time (visited, worked or volunteered) in a hospital, emergency room, clinic, medical office, long-term care facility or nursing home, ambulance service, first responder services, any health care setting or taken care of patients or someone who has been sick?