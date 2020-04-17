Hendry County updates COVID-19 information
LABELLE — One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 27.
The latest confirmed case is a 48 year old male resident of Clewiston.
Twenty of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Seven individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.