Hendry County update: 39 positive cases of COVID-19

LABELLE — Eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 39.

The latest confirmed cases are as follows:

· 24 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 58 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 96 year old male resident of LaBelle;

· 101 year old male resident of LaBelle;

· 53 year old male resident of LaBelle;

· 45 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 38 year old female resident of Clewiston; and,

· 37 year old male resident of Clewiston/

Thirty-two of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Seven individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.

The positive COVID-19 cases range from age 11 to 101. Total tests for the county is now at 297, with 39 positive, and 258 negative.

Okeechobee County has six positive cases; Glades County five. Glades County has one death related to COVID-19.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) along with the Governor’s Safer-At-Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19:



· Remember you are safer at home.



· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Cover your coughs and sneezes.



· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.



· If you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your medical provider, a local provider or local health department

· If you need to leave your home for essential activities, please cover your mouth and nose with a bandana, scarf, or other cloth covering.



