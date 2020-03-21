Hendry County Sheriff’s Office obtains military response vehicle at no cost

LABELLE – Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden is excited to share some good news with the community.

This is a government owned Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle that the military loans to Local Law Enforcement through the Florida Department of Management Services and the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO).

The military acquisition price of this MRAP was $733,000. It was transferred to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in 2014.

They are replacing it and Sheriff Whidden requested it be transferred to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. There is no cost to HCSO. The sheriff’s office will have possession until they replace it or wear it out and then it must be returned to the military.

It has only 13,000 miles on it and the SWAT Commander delivered it to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on March 19.

It will be available to the HCSO SWAT Team should the need arise for SWAT deployment in a situation that requires a protected arrival to a scene.

Sheriff Steve Whidden said he and the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office team are always looking for ways to keep the HCSO units safe so they can be of better service to everyone in the community.