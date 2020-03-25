Hendry County schools begin meal distribution

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

Staff from various Hendry schools served over 60 meals by 9:30 a.m. at Clewiston High School’s meal distribution drive-thru, ensuring students received bagged breakfasts and lunches for the day.

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County Sodexo Food Service employees were hard at work Monday, March 23, preparing bagged breakfasts and lunches for the students of the Hendry County School District. The revised meal distribution plan for Clewiston and LaBelle schools was for breakfast and lunch to be served to Clewiston and LaBelle students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23, through April 15 (this may be extended depending on any changes with the current COVID-19 situation).

Drive-thru service was set up at Clewiston Middle School, Clewiston High School, LaBelle High School and LaBelle Elementary School. Bagged meals for breakfast and lunch were being served to cars by staff members. Students had to be present in order to receive their meals.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

Hendry County schools staff were working hard at Clewiston Middle School, serving over 40 meals by 10 a.m., prepared by Sodexo, via drive-thru service.

They also prepared and served food to the more remote areas, to make it easier for families to access these meals. Remote site meal deliveries are served from 10 a.m. to noon on a first come, first served basis until all meals have been delivered. The child must be present in order to receive a meal. Meals were delivered to the Montura Clubhouse, Pioneer Community Center, Felda Community Center and the Iglesia Cristiana Restauracion located at 1301 U.S. 29 N.



Updates and changes may need to be made, and questions or concerns can be sent to:

San Juanita Perez, food service director for Hendry County Schools, at perezs@hendry-schools.net, or to Erwin T. Evans Sr., general manager for Sodexo, at erwin.evans@sodexo.com.



No meals will be served on April 10 and 13, Easter weekend.