Hendry County residents urged to observe health and safety precautions

LABELLE – Hendry County officials have been notified by the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that a resident of Hendry County has tested positive for COVID-19.

” We have our first confirmed case in Hendry County,” Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner shared on social media. “As we increase testing, we will have more confirmed coronavirus cases in our community. We have drive through testing at Hendry Regional and Florida Community and more facilities are in the works. Please apply the guidelines suggested by Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Florida Department of Health (DOH). Finally, let us know if you are aware of anyone in those vulnerable populations that need assistance. “

The safety and wellbeing of Hendry County residents remains the highest priority and Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect surfaces often.