Hendry County provides update for COVID-19 cases as of May 2

LABELLE — As of the May 2 report from the Florida Department of Health, Hendry County has 96 COVID-19 positive cases with four deaths. Twenty persons who were COVID-19 positive have recovered and have been released from isolation requirements. Total number tested is 587, with 490 negative and one awaiting testing.

