Hendry County longterm care facility patients and staff test positive for COVID-19

The cornoavirus has impacted several longterm care facilities in the Lake Okeechobee area according to the Florida Department of Health Longterm Care Facility report, which was updated May 2.

In Hendry County, the Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has three patients who are currently COVID-19 positive; two COVID-19 positive patients who have transferred; and 15 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center has eight patients currently positive, three who tested positive and were transferred and five staff members who tested positive. As of the May 1, FDOH report, Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center had two COVID-19 related deaths.

In Okeechobee County, the Okeechobee Health and Rehabilitative Center has no patients positive and one staff member who tested positive (reported April 21). All of the staff and patients were tested on April 24. The results of those tests have not yet been posted on the FDOH online dashboard, but several family members of patients have shared on social media that their loved ones tested negative.

In Pahokee, Glades Health Care Center has no patients positive and one staff member who tested positive.

