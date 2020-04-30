Hendry County health department now a COVID-19 testing site

The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County is now a COVID-19 collection/testing site. This gives private physicians (who don’t provide testing) the opportunity to have their clients tested.

The CDC added 6 new symptoms for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

• Fever;

• Cough;

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

• Chills;

• Repeated shaking with chills;

• Muscle pain;

• Headache;

• Sore throat;

• New loss of taste or smell.

Please see the process below to get tested at the Health Department:

• Contact your healthcare provider.

• Your healthcare provider will enter an order into their Quest Diagnostics account to create a “requisition” (Not a prescription).

• Your healthcare provider gives you a copy of the requisition.

•You then call the Health Department for an appointment to be tested.

• Appointments at the Clewiston Health Department are available on Tuesdays from 10am until noon. (1100 S. Olympia Ave, Clewiston. Phone (863) 983-1408.)

• Appointments at the LaBelle Health Department are available on Fridays from 10am until noon. (1140 Pratt Blvd, LaBelle. (863) 674-4041)

• The Health Department collects the sample confidentially at curbside. (You will remain in your vehicles during the sampling process)

• The Health Department sends the sample to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory.

• Test results will be sent to your healthcare provider.

• You will be notified by your healthcare provider of your test results.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, please remember:

• Stay at home while you wait for your test results.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Cover your face if you have to go out in public.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage and on the DOH dashboard which is updated twice a day at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m..

For local information regarding COVID-19, please visit Hendry County’s new dedicated webpage for COVID-19 and follow Hendry County Emergency Management on Facebook www.facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement .