Hendry County has total of 1,891 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 19 report shows 1,889 Hendry County residents and two nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.
The county has had 39 deaths and 163 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, four COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 18.
According to FDOH, 8,883 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 21.29%.
ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 1,081 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 735 positive cases.