Hendry County has total of 1,852 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 14 report shows 1,852 Hendry County residents and one nonresident have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 38 deaths and 156 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, seven COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 13.

According to FDOH, 8,636 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 21.4%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 1,058 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 721 positive cases.