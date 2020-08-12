Hendry County has total of 1,814 COVID-19 positive since March

Aug 12th, 2020 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 12 report shows 1,814 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 38 deaths and 154 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, eight COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents were hospitalized as of Aug. 11.

According to FDOH, 8,507 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 21.3%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 1,027 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 716 positive cases.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie