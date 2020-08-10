Hendry County has total of 1,783 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 10 report shows 1,783 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 38 deaths and 152 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, eight COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 10.

According to FDOH, 8,386 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 21.3%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 1,005 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 707 positive cases.

