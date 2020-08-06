Hendry County has total of 1,709 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 6 report shows 1,709 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.
The county has had 37 deaths and 149 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 11 COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 6.
According to FDOH, 8,126 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 21.0%.
ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 960 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 681 positive cases.